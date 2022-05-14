Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 482,603 shares of company stock worth $166,308,551. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $11.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,443. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.