Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 78,944,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,540,248. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

