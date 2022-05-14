Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $62.37. 9,514,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039,876. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

