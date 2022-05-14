Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,481,000 after purchasing an additional 472,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,747,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after purchasing an additional 304,123 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $133.60. 4,195,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.