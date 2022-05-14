Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $10.79 on Friday, reaching $301.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,579,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,223,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $284.94 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.