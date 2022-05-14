ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

FORG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

FORG opened at $17.59 on Thursday. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

