Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,391,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,944,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,540,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.59.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

