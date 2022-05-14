Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Trading 4.5% Higher

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.13. 116,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 56,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Focus Universal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCUV)

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. It offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various sensor nodes.

