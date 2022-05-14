Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluent by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 967,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fluent by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fluent by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

