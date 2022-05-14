Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) is Tieton Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,854,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,739 shares during the period. Fluent comprises 4.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Fluent worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fluent by 103.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fluent by 146.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the third quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 140.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fluent by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 164,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $108.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Fluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

