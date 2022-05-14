Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $145.98 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $133.75 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average is $177.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,459,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 1,570.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,553,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

