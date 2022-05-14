Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.18% of Five Below worth $136,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 698,184 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 434,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.74. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.75 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.