Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for approximately 22.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.63% of Five Below worth $73,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.98. 691,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,584. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.75 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.74.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

