FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.85

Shares of FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.85 and traded as low as $10.50. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 545 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $47.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.29.

FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

