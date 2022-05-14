First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years.
FGB opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.