First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years.

FGB opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

