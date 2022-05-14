First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GRID stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 48,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,456. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $107.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

