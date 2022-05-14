First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 47,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 159,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.
