First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 38.1% in April

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FEP stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $1,549,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2,145.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 152,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 146,102 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 41.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.