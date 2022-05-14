First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 38.1% in April

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FEP stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.