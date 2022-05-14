First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the April 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of DALI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. 23,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DALI. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,209,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,785,000 after buying an additional 231,438 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,773,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.