First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $174.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.