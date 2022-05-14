First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 6,020 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,156,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293,242. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

