First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 232.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,833 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astronics by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Astronics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 754.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 90,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $337.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

