First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Livent by 44.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Livent by 22.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Livent stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.37. 4,352,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 2.03. Livent Co. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

