First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,200 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 225.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,345. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $536.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

