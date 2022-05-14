First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 347.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Patrick Industries worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $130,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 231,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $92.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

