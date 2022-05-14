First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. 6,015,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

