First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.37. The company had a trading volume of 171,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.02. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

