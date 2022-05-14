First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $5,186,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 77.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.54. 79,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $403,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.