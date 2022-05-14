First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 382.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

