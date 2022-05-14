First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,344,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

SKT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,809. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 363.65%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

