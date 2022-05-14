First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,100 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,659. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

