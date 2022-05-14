First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,141 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $5,139,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,009,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.14. 1,129,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

