FIO Protocol (FIO) Hits Market Cap of $21.31 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $21.31 million and $1.94 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 47.1% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000241 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 790,414,824 coins and its circulating supply is 493,940,895 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

