Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Update

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FNVT remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Finnovate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNVT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

