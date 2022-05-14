Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer David William Cummings Sells 2,702 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$32.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.7299999 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.30.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

