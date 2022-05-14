Findlay Park Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207,072 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 1.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Pool were worth $256,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,845,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,865,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

POOL stock traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.16. 338,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,041. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.37. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $377.52 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

