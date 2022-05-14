Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 486,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,959. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

