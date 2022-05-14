Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 0.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.14. 3,217,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $105.39 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

