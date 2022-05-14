Financial Partners Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

MGC traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,615. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.25. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.