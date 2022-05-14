Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

FENY stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $22.53.

