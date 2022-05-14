Financial Partners Group Inc Has $925,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after acquiring an additional 803,003 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after acquiring an additional 798,937 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 674,084 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after acquiring an additional 651,788 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.22. 1,926,195 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

