Financial Partners Group Inc Has $657,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 501,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. 5,753,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,624. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

