Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,638 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of SelectQuote worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 2,215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 548,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,115. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $509.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $22.19.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $275.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

