Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.35 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.50.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

