Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $97,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,900. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

PLYA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

