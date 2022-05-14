Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,905 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $47.67 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

