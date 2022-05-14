Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $68.70 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

