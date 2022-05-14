Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

GSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,524. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,063 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at $20,694,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 262.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after buying an additional 2,143,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

