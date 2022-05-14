Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 724,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 2,798.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 1,496.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the first quarter worth $133,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

