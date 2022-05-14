Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. 25,603,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,076,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

